/**

* struct pinctrl_pin_desc - boards/machines provide information on their

* pins, pads or other muxable units in this struct

* @number: unique pin number from the global pin number space

* @name: a name for this pin

* @drv_data: driver-defined per-pin data. pinctrl core does not touch this

*/

struct pinctrl_pin_desc {

unsigned number;

const char *name;

void *drv_data;

};