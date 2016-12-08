2016年12月6日，蓝牙SIG发布了5.0版本的核心规范，该规范从距离、速度等多个方面，对BLE进行了增强，蓝牙官网的总结如下[1]：

With the launch of Bluetooth 5, Bluetooth® technology continues to evolve to meet the needs of the industry as the global wireless standard for simple, secure connectivity. With 4x range, 2x speed and 8x broadcasting message capacity, the enhancements of Bluetooth 5 focus on increasing the functionality of Bluetooth for the IoT. These features, along with improved interoperability and coexistence with other wireless technologies, continue to advance the IoT experience by enabling simple and effortless interactions across the vast range of connected devices.