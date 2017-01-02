X-022-OTHERS-git操作记录之合并远端分支的更新
作者：wowo 发布于：2017-1-2 22:26 分类：X Project
1. 前言
本文将以“X Project”的开发过程为例，介绍“合并远端分支的更新”的方法。事情的起因如下：
“X Project”是一个学习嵌入式Linux开发全过程的小项目，项目开始的时候，u-boot、linux kernel等代码，都是直接从官方仓库的当前状态获取的(具体可参考[2]）。以u-boot为例，“X Project”的u-boot[3]是2016年4月23日从u-boot的官方仓库[1]拷贝而来的。
随着时间的推移，官方仓库可能有很多更新，例如修复bug、添加新功能等，在合适的时间点，需要将这些更新合并。下面就以“X Project”的u-boot为例，介绍合并的步骤。
2. 操作原理
我们知道，git是一种分布式的版本管理工具。所谓的分布式，是指代码仓库可以保存在多个地方，例如保存在本地计算机中的，称作本地仓库（local），保存在服务器上的，称作远端仓库（remote）。我们使用git clone命令从远端下载仓库到本地后，git会将该远端仓库在本地保存为名称为origin的引用，以“X Project”的u-boot为例，如下：
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show
origin
当然，我们可以使用git remote add命令，将多个远端仓库添加到本地的索引中，同样以u-boot为例，我们可以将u-boot的官方仓库[1]添加进来（命令的具体用法，请参考git的帮助文档）：
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote add denx http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show
denx
origin
其实，“X Project”新建u-boot的仓库时，就是先从denx仓库clone到origin仓库，然后下载到本地仓库中，如下图所示：
本文所需要做的，就是将denx仓库中master分支的改动，更新（合并）到origin仓库的master和x_intergration分支中。具体步骤请参考下面章节。
3. 操作步骤
3.1 添加denx远端仓库
1）在本地查看当前默认的远端仓库（origin）及其分支
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show
origin
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git branch -r
origin/HEAD -> origin/x_integration
origin/hikey
origin/master
origin/next
origin/origin
origin/tiny210
origin/u-boot-2009.11.y
origin/u-boot-2013.01.y
origin/x_integration
2）添加denx远端仓库并查看其信息
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote add denx http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show
denx
origin
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show denx
* remote denx
Fetch URL: http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git
Push URL: http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git
HEAD branch: master
Remote branches:
master new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)
next new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)
origin new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)
u-boot-2009.11.y new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)
u-boot-2013.01.y new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)
u-boot-2016.09.y new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)
3）获取远端仓库的分支信息
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git fetch denx
From http://git.denx.de/u-boot
* [new branch] master -> denx/master
* [new branch] next -> denx/next
* [new branch] origin -> denx/origin
* [new branch] u-boot-2009.11.y -> denx/u-boot-2009.11.y
* [new branch] u-boot-2013.01.y -> denx/u-boot-2013.01.y
* [new branch] u-boot-2016.09.y -> denx/u-boot-2016.09.y
* [new tag] v2016.05 -> v2016.05
* [new tag] v2016.05-rc3 -> v2016.05-rc3
* [new tag] v2016.07 -> v2016.07
* [new tag] v2016.07-rc1 -> v2016.07-rc1
* [new tag] v2016.07-rc2 -> v2016.07-rc2
* [new tag] v2016.07-rc3 -> v2016.07-rc3
* [new tag] v2016.09 -> v2016.09
* [new tag] v2016.09-rc1 -> v2016.09-rc1
* [new tag] v2016.09-rc2 -> v2016.09-rc2
* [new tag] v2016.09.01 -> v2016.09.01
* [new tag] v2016.11 -> v2016.11
* [new tag] v2016.11-rc1 -> v2016.11-rc1
* [new tag] v2016.11-rc2 -> v2016.11-rc2
* [new tag] v2016.11-rc3 -> v2016.11-rc3
* [new tag] v2017.01-rc1 -> v2017.01-rc1
* [new tag] v2017.01-rc2 -> v2017.01-rc2
4）查看获取后的分支信息（已经出现新添加的远端仓库的信息）
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git branch -r
denx/master
denx/next
denx/origin
denx/u-boot-2009.11.y
denx/u-boot-2013.01.y
denx/u-boot-2016.09.y
origin/HEAD -> origin/x_integration
origin/hikey
origin/master
origin/next
origin/origin
origin/tiny210
origin/u-boot-2009.11.y
origin/u-boot-2013.01.y
origin/x_integration
3.2 将denx/master合并到origin/master
1）基于origin/master新建一个本地分支xdev_merge，并checkout到该分支
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git checkout origin/master -b xdev_merge
Branch xdev_merge set up to track remote branch master from origin.
Switched to a new branch 'xdev_merge'
2）将denx/master合并到本地分支上
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git merge denx/master
…
注1：由于origin/master完全是denx/master的一个快照，没有任何改动，因此merge不会产生任何冲突。
3）查看合并后的日志（合并成功）
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git log
commit 3d3a74cc8c774345be7d1661b215555ad41f4515
Author: Masahiro Yamada <yamada.masahiro@socionext.com>
Date: Wed Dec 7 22:10:30 2016 +0900
mmc: move MMC_SDHCI_IO_ACCESSORS to Kconfig
..
4）将合并后的本地分支提交到origin/master，工作完成
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git push origin xdev_merge:master
Password:
Counting objects: 56980, done.
Compressing objects: 100% (8730/8730), done.
Writing objects: 100% (52590/52590), 9.76 MiB | 224 KiB/s, done.
Total 52590 (delta 44572), reused 51261 (delta 43413)
remote: Resolving deltas: 100% (44572/44572), completed with 2815 local objects.
To https://pengoor@github.com/wowotechX/u-boot.git
ee8b25f..3d3a74c xdev_merge -> master
3.3 将denx/master合并到“X Project”的开发分支（origin/x_integration）
1）基于origin/x_integration新建一个本地分支xdev_merge，并checkout到该分支（步骤略）。
2）将denx/master合并到本地分支上（步骤略）。
3）合并的过程中，会有冲突，如下：
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git status
# On branch xdev
# Changes to be committed:
#
# modified: .mailmap
# modified: .travis.yml
# modified: Kconfig
…
# Unmerged paths:
# (use "git add/rm
..." as appropriate to mark resolution)
#
# both modified: arch/arm/dts/Makefile
# both modified: drivers/gpio/s5p_gpio.c
# both modified: drivers/pinctrl/Makefile
# both modified: drivers/serial/Kconfig
# both modified: drivers/serial/Makefile
#
需要解决冲突，具体的解决过程（就是修改指定的冲突文件）不再详细说明，需要注意的时，冲突解决后，需要使用git add告诉git工具冲突已解决，例如：
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git add arch/arm/dts/Makefile
最后，全家解决完毕后，调用git commit提交这次merge的内容：
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git commit
直接提交，日志也不用改。。。。
4）最后，尝试编译，并解决编译错误（过程略，具体可参考下面的patch）
https://github.com/wowotechX/u-boot/commit/7401205742ac88d1e4bc25a216c88d03d7fa9315
5）下载到板子上，验证ok后，将本地分支提交到origin/x_integration即可
pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git push origin xdev_merge:x_integration
Password:
Counting objects: 89, done.
Compressing objects: 100% (34/34), done.
…
4. 参考文档
[1] http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git
[2] X-000-PRE-开发环境搭建
[3] https://github.com/wowotechX/u-boot
原创文章，转发请注明出处。蜗窝科技，www.wowotech.net。
标签: git remote u-boot merge denx add
