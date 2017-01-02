X-022-OTHERS-git操作记录之合并远端分支的更新

1. 前言

本文将以“X Project”的开发过程为例，介绍“合并远端分支的更新”的方法。事情的起因如下：

2. 操作原理

我们知道，git是一种分布式的版本管理工具。所谓的分布式，是指代码仓库可以保存在多个地方，例如保存在本地计算机中的，称作本地仓库（local），保存在服务器上的，称作远端仓库（remote）。我们使用git clone命令从远端下载仓库到本地后，git会将该远端仓库在本地保存为名称为origin的引用，以“X Project”的u-boot为例，如下：

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show

origin

当然，我们可以使用git remote add命令，将多个远端仓库添加到本地的索引中，同样以u-boot为例，我们可以将u-boot的官方仓库[1]添加进来（命令的具体用法，请参考git的帮助文档）：

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote add denx http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show

denx

origin

其实，“X Project”新建u-boot的仓库时，就是先从denx仓库clone到origin仓库，然后下载到本地仓库中，如下图所示：

本文所需要做的，就是将denx仓库中master分支的改动，更新（合并）到origin仓库的master和x_intergration分支中。具体步骤请参考下面章节。

3. 操作步骤

3.1 添加denx远端仓库

1）在本地查看当前默认的远端仓库（origin）及其分支

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show

origin pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git branch -r

origin/HEAD -> origin/x_integration

origin/hikey

origin/master

origin/next

origin/origin

origin/tiny210

origin/u-boot-2009.11.y

origin/u-boot-2013.01.y

origin/x_integration

2）添加denx远端仓库并查看其信息

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote add denx http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show

denx

origin pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git remote show denx * remote denx

Fetch URL: http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git

Push URL: http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git

HEAD branch: master

Remote branches:

master new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)

next new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)

origin new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)

u-boot-2009.11.y new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)

u-boot-2013.01.y new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)

u-boot-2016.09.y new (next fetch will store in remotes/denx)

3）获取远端仓库的分支信息

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git fetch denx

From http://git.denx.de/u-boot

* [new branch] master -> denx/master

* [new branch] next -> denx/next

* [new branch] origin -> denx/origin

* [new branch] u-boot-2009.11.y -> denx/u-boot-2009.11.y

* [new branch] u-boot-2013.01.y -> denx/u-boot-2013.01.y

* [new branch] u-boot-2016.09.y -> denx/u-boot-2016.09.y

* [new tag] v2016.05 -> v2016.05

* [new tag] v2016.05-rc3 -> v2016.05-rc3

* [new tag] v2016.07 -> v2016.07

* [new tag] v2016.07-rc1 -> v2016.07-rc1

* [new tag] v2016.07-rc2 -> v2016.07-rc2

* [new tag] v2016.07-rc3 -> v2016.07-rc3

* [new tag] v2016.09 -> v2016.09

* [new tag] v2016.09-rc1 -> v2016.09-rc1

* [new tag] v2016.09-rc2 -> v2016.09-rc2

* [new tag] v2016.09.01 -> v2016.09.01

* [new tag] v2016.11 -> v2016.11

* [new tag] v2016.11-rc1 -> v2016.11-rc1

* [new tag] v2016.11-rc2 -> v2016.11-rc2

* [new tag] v2016.11-rc3 -> v2016.11-rc3

* [new tag] v2017.01-rc1 -> v2017.01-rc1

* [new tag] v2017.01-rc2 -> v2017.01-rc2

4）查看获取后的分支信息（已经出现新添加的远端仓库的信息）

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git branch -r

denx/master

denx/next

denx/origin

denx/u-boot-2009.11.y

denx/u-boot-2013.01.y

denx/u-boot-2016.09.y

origin/HEAD -> origin/x_integration

origin/hikey

origin/master

origin/next

origin/origin

origin/tiny210

origin/u-boot-2009.11.y

origin/u-boot-2013.01.y

origin/x_integration

3.2 将denx/master合并到origin/master

1）基于origin/master新建一个本地分支xdev_merge，并checkout到该分支

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git checkout origin/master -b xdev_merge

Branch xdev_merge set up to track remote branch master from origin.

Switched to a new branch 'xdev_merge'

2）将denx/master合并到本地分支上

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git merge denx/master

…

注1：由于origin/master完全是denx/master的一个快照，没有任何改动，因此merge不会产生任何冲突。

3）查看合并后的日志（合并成功）

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git log

commit 3d3a74cc8c774345be7d1661b215555ad41f4515

Author: Masahiro Yamada <yamada.masahiro@socionext.com>

Date: Wed Dec 7 22:10:30 2016 +0900

mmc: move MMC_SDHCI_IO_ACCESSORS to Kconfig

..

4）将合并后的本地分支提交到origin/master，工作完成

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git push origin xdev_merge:master

Password:

Counting objects: 56980, done.

Compressing objects: 100% (8730/8730), done.

Writing objects: 100% (52590/52590), 9.76 MiB | 224 KiB/s, done.

Total 52590 (delta 44572), reused 51261 (delta 43413)

remote: Resolving deltas: 100% (44572/44572), completed with 2815 local objects.

To https://pengoor@github.com/wowotechX/u-boot.git

ee8b25f..3d3a74c xdev_merge -> master

1）基于origin/x_integration新建一个本地分支xdev_merge，并checkout到该分支（步骤略）。

2）将denx/master合并到本地分支上（步骤略）。

3）合并的过程中，会有冲突，如下：

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git status

# On branch xdev

# Changes to be committed:

#

# modified: .mailmap

# modified: .travis.yml

# modified: Kconfig

…

# Unmerged paths:

# (use "git add/rm ..." as appropriate to mark resolution)

#

# both modified: arch/arm/dts/Makefile

# both modified: drivers/gpio/s5p_gpio.c

# both modified: drivers/pinctrl/Makefile

# both modified: drivers/serial/Kconfig

# both modified: drivers/serial/Makefile

#

需要解决冲突，具体的解决过程（就是修改指定的冲突文件）不再详细说明，需要注意的时，冲突解决后，需要使用git add告诉git工具冲突已解决，例如：

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git add arch/arm/dts/Makefile

最后，全家解决完毕后，调用git commit提交这次merge的内容：

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git commit 直接提交，日志也不用改。。。。

4）最后，尝试编译，并解决编译错误（过程略，具体可参考下面的patch）

5）下载到板子上，验证ok后，将本地分支提交到origin/x_integration即可

pengo@ubuntu:~/work/xprj/u-boot$ git push origin xdev_merge:x_integration

Password:

Counting objects: 89, done.

Compressing objects: 100% (34/34), done.

…

4. 参考文档

[1] http://git.denx.de/u-boot.git

[2] X-000-PRE-开发环境搭建

[3] https://github.com/wowotechX/u-boot

