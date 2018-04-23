一次触摸屏中断调试引发的深入探究

大家好，我叫张昺华，中间那个字念“饼”，首先非常感谢陈莉君老师的指点，题目名字也是陈老师起的，也很荣幸此文章能在蜗窝上发表一次，感谢郭大侠给的机会

如下为本人原创，在解决问题的过程中的一点心得，如果有描述不准确的地方还请各位指出，非常感谢





Linux内核版本：linux-4.9.18

曾有一次调试触摸屏的时候遇到如下的问题

/startup/modules #

[ 233.370296] irq 44: nobody cared (try booting with the "irqpoll" option)

[ 233.376983] CPU: 0 PID: 0 Comm: swapper Tainted: G O 4.9.18 #8

[ 233.383912] Hardware name: Broadcom Cygnus SoC

[ 233.388378] [<c010cbfc>] (unwind_backtrace) from [<c010a5fc>] (show_stack+0x10/0x14)

[ 233.396103] [<c010a5fc>] (show_stack) from [<c0145d38>] (__report_bad_irq+0x24/0xa4)

[ 233.403821]

[<c0145d38>] (__report_bad_irq) from [<c0145fdc>] (note_interrupt+0x1c8/0x274)

[ 233.412052]

[<c0145fdc>] (note_interrupt) from [<c014400c>] (handle_irq_event_percpu+0x44/0x50)

[ 233.420715]

[<c014400c>] (handle_irq_event_percpu) from [<c0144040>] (handle_irq_event+0x28/0x3c)

[ 233.429550]

[<c0144040>] (handle_irq_event) from [<c0146574>] (handle_simple_irq+0x70/0x78)

[ 233.437868]

[<c0146574>] (handle_simple_irq) from [<c01438d8>] (generic_handle_irq+0x18/0x28)

[ 233.446366]

[<c01438d8>] (generic_handle_irq) from [<c02adb3c>] (iproc_gpio_irq_handler+0xd0/0x11c)

[ 233.455376]

[<c02adb3c>] (iproc_gpio_irq_handler) from [<c01438d8>] (generic_handle_irq+0x18/0x28)

[ 233.464297]

[<c01438d8>] (generic_handle_irq) from [<c0143980>] (__handle_domain_irq+0x80/0xa4)

[ 233.472959]

[<c0143980>] (__handle_domain_irq) from [<c01013d0>] (gic_handle_irq+0x50/0x84)

[ 233.481275] [<c01013d0>] (gic_handle_irq) from [<c010b02c>] (__irq_svc+0x6c/0x90)

[ 233.488723] Exception stack(0xc0901f60 to 0xc0901fa8)

[ 233.493754] 1f60: c0112900 c0717028 c0901fb8 00000000 c093af4c 00000000 00000335 c0826220

[ 233.501896] 1f80: 00000001 414fc091 df9eab80 00000000 c0900038 c0901fb0 c010843c c0108440

[ 233.510034] 1fa0: 60000013 ffffffff

[ 233.513514] [<c010b02c>] (__irq_svc) from [<c0108440>] (arch_cpu_idle+0x2c/0x38)

[ 233.520887] [<c0108440>] (arch_cpu_idle) from [<c013a6ec>] (cpu_startup_entry+0x50/0xc0)

[ 233.528956] [<c013a6ec>] (cpu_startup_entry) from [<c0800d70>] (start_kernel+0x414/0x4b0)

[ 233.537097] handlers:

[ 233.539363]

[<c014408c>] irq_default_primary_handler threaded [<bf03ff68>] synaptics_rmi4_irq [synaptics_dsx]

[ 233.549300] Disabling IRQ #44

首先我们顺着错误跟踪linux内核来看下

kernel/irq/spurious.c

因此有提示的log信息可以看出，是走的else的分支，bad_action_ret(action_ret)返回为0

通过此函数的dump_stack的信息，可以追溯到调用者

drivers/pinctrl/bcm/pinctrl-iproc-gpio.c





kernel/irq/chip.c

handle_level_irq

===> handle_irq_event (kernel/irq/handle.c)

===> handle_irq_event_percpu (kernel/irq/handle.c)

===>__handle_irq_event_percpu (kernel/irq/handle.c)

根据log，我们可以在下图看到note_interrupt，即说明noirqdebug=0

Kernel/irq/handle.c

因为上面我们已经分析过bad_action_ret(action_ret)返回为0

因此在note_interrupt函数里面只会从如下分支进去

Kernel/irq/spurious.c





从上图可以看出，如果想出现那样的错误，必须满足条件

desc->irqs_unhandled > 99900 为真

如要要满足如上条件的话，那么只有如下地方会让irqs_unhandled++

Kernel/irq/spurious.c





通过上图，我们可以看到，必须满足条件：

action_ret == IRQ_NONE为真

再继续看回如下图，action_ret就是retval





res即为action_ret

而 action->handler的回调函数是：

request_threaded_irq线程化注册中断的第2个参数

kernel/irq/manage.c

因为handler为NULL，所以handler = irq_default_primary_handler





即action_ret = IRQ_WAKE_THREAD

Kernel/irq/spurious.c